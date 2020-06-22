Entertainment
Himanshu Yadav 0

Bigg Boss 11 was one of the most entertaining seasons of the reality show. And people just loved the fights between Vikas Gupta and the season’s winner Shilpa Shinde. She looked like a victim in the show who was banned from her very own show because of Vikas Gupta but now latter has come out to reveal the truth.

Vikas Gupta reveals harsh truth about Shilpa Shinde

Recently, Vikas shared a tweet announcing that he is bisexual, revealed that he falls in love with a human, regardless of their gender. This time he called out on Shilpa and called her the worst human being. In one of the section from his 53-minutes long video, Vikas was seen talking about Shilpa Shinde. He said, “When people said that Danish Zehen was removed from Ace of Space so that they could plan his accident and tortured an emotional person so much, I really went through a lot of sh*t. It is here Shilpa Shinde that you lost all your respect. I completely lost respect for you. I used to think that you’ve been wronged and you think in a certain way but no, nothing wrong has ever happened with you.”

View this post on Instagram

Here I am , how I am – Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me . It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for what ever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mud slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend . I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don’t find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me when ever you were. I am thankful #karankundra undra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me . M for making me realise it’s okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what ❤️ Gayu Maam Thanku for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family . Thankyou for taking care of me .

A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) on

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram

He further added, “You left 7 shows, others are scared of you, and that’s why they don’t want to work with you. I haven’t banned you. Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) voted against her. She made claims in the press that everyone sitting in the CINTAA team had exploited her and that’s when they filed a case against Shilpa. I did not file any case against her.” He added, “Shilpa is the worst ever human being I have come across and she should see a doctor because she has spread a lot of filth and dirt.”

Also read: Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual, Shares Details About Relationships With Parth Samthan And Priyank Sharma

Tags:
Categories: Celebrity Talk Entertainment TV News