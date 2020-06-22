Bigg Boss 11 was one of the most entertaining seasons of the reality show. And people just loved the fights between Vikas Gupta and the season’s winner Shilpa Shinde. She looked like a victim in the show who was banned from her very own show because of Vikas Gupta but now latter has come out to reveal the truth.

Recently, Vikas shared a tweet announcing that he is bisexual, revealed that he falls in love with a human, regardless of their gender. This time he called out on Shilpa and called her the worst human being. In one of the section from his 53-minutes long video, Vikas was seen talking about Shilpa Shinde. He said, “When people said that Danish Zehen was removed from Ace of Space so that they could plan his accident and tortured an emotional person so much, I really went through a lot of sh*t. It is here Shilpa Shinde that you lost all your respect. I completely lost respect for you. I used to think that you’ve been wronged and you think in a certain way but no, nothing wrong has ever happened with you.”

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram

He further added, “You left 7 shows, others are scared of you, and that’s why they don’t want to work with you. I haven’t banned you. Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) voted against her. She made claims in the press that everyone sitting in the CINTAA team had exploited her and that’s when they filed a case against Shilpa. I did not file any case against her.” He added, “Shilpa is the worst ever human being I have come across and she should see a doctor because she has spread a lot of filth and dirt.”

