Vikas Gupta who said to be the mastermind of Bigg Boss is showing all the different sides of him in the current season. from his personal to professional life, Vikas has revealed many things this time. During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was seen discussing Vikas Gupta’s behavior to Rubina Dilaik and wild card contestant Sonali Phogat. As Vikas Gupta praised Jasmin Bhasin in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin upfront told him that she used to find Vikas Gupta a genuine and real person earlier, but now thinks that his behavior, the way he talks, it’s all made up. During the conversation, Vikas also bought up the time when Vikas Gupta was thrown out from the reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Vikas Gupta was seen praising Jasmin Bhasin for how she remains loyal to her friends. “Jasmin, if decides to be loyal to a person, she will give her 100 %. I was impressed when despite Abhinav not taking her name during the nomination, she stood by him. She doesn’t see right or wrong. Ever since I came in the house, I wanted to be her friend,” said Vikas. Jasmin then brought up the time when Vikas was in the reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra. She was seen telling him, “Side wide kuch nahi. Mujhe sab pata hai. The vibe, the trust… wo sab nakli hota hai.”

Vikas then said that he has forcefully changed. “Now I am scared to become someone else. I am ok. In Khatra Khatra Khatra, I was thrown out. The channel ousted me.” Jasmin however added that there were reasons, and that he created a dispute with the channel.

“Aap nikale gaye the. There were reasons, there were disputes. You created a dispute.” Jasmin was further seen telling him that he doesn’t like the way he behaves, his face gestures and the way he talks. She said that she can’t see any ‘sachchai’ in it.

