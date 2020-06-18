Right after the heartbreaking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been many people who’ve come out to show support for the star. And one of them is the TV director Vikas Gupta. He had started with a video where he broke down and took names of all the stars who made him go through hell. Now, Vikas Gupta has made a shocking revelation about Sushant Singh Rajput telling why he left Yash Raj Films’ Aurangazeb because of Ankita Lokhande.

Vikas Gupta recently took to his Instagram and shared a happy picture with Sushant Singh Rajput along with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. In his post, Vikas Gupta sharing a few unknown instances of his life and all the good times he spent with his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande. Vikas also revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput said no to YRF fims’ Auranazeb and it wasn’t an easy decision for him but it was his ex-GF Ankita who gave him the courage. Vikas also called Ankita as the late actor’s ‘shock absorber’ and a ‘mad girl’.

Vikas Gupta captioned the picture, “This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans – I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture.” Take a look at the post

Vikas added, “We were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories.”

Talking about Sushant’s relationship with Ankita he wrote, “I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace.”

