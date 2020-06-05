The telly world is one of the most glamorous world but you need luck, beautiful, acting skills, and smart choices to be able to make it in the industry. Bigg Boss 11 mastermind Vikas Gupta was recently questioned on who he feels is the most underrated actress in Bollywood and his reply was Yuvika Chaudhary. Here’s all he had to say.

While speaking about the underrated actors of the industry. Vikas Gupta was quoted saying by Telly Chakkar, “There are many but if I’m asked to name one, it will be Yuvika Chaudhary. She is one of the extremely beautiful actresses. She started off with Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and then she took up several Bollywood projects which didn’t do pretty well, I believe she didn’t choose the projects wisely.” Vikas also talked about Yuvika’s contemporaries like Ankita Lokhande and Divyanka Tripathi who have received dues unlike Yuvika as he further quipped, “All her counterparts like Ankita Lokhande and Divyanka Tripathi received their due and Yuvika hasn’t gotten the due that she deserves and if given a chance I would love to work with her.”

Vikas further talked about how she grabbed the Nach Baliye opportunity and hoe he called her after winning the show. “She didn’t get a lot of chances to display her charm, but when she got an opportunity in Nach Baliye, she grabbed it and how. She was phenomenal in the show. The other day, I called her and appreciated her for the same,” he said.

