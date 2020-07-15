Vikas Gupta has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for making some startling claims after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. He opened up on being bisexual and being in a relationship with Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan. He also made many other revelations. Now, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood seemed to have been offended by Vikas Gupta and broke all ties with the Bigg Boss 11 mastermind. After that, Vikas has made a cryptic post.

Vikas Gupta took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself but it is the caption which got our attention. Sharing a quote from Lord Of The Rings, Vikas talked about how useless it is to take revenge from anyone. Vikas wrote, “IT IS USELESS TO MEET REVENGE WITH REVENGE: IT WILL HEAL NOTHING.” #frodobaggins #lordoftherings My actions and #hairstyle both are inspired from Frodo. This is one of the wisest quotes said by him in the books but not in the movies. Even if someone else has been vengeful and cruel, meeting them on their level will only drag you down. It also won’t cause any of the healing that you would want. It’s rightly said even a house of Buddha will get corrupted with who you allow to enter the house. Thankyou #Lostsouls for the strength always to be able to do and not do what’s necessary #VikasGupta requests all to #bekind we do not know what battle everyone is fighting.” Check out the post below:

This has definitely left us wondering if Vikas is hinting at Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood or not. Meanwhile, In a recent interview with Spotboye, Divya has revealed the real reason why the two have distanced themselves from Vikas Gupta. She said, “Actually with time, I realised that he indirectly used me to talk against Priyank especially in Ace Of Space. When I came out of the house and saw the episodes, I realised that he abstracted things out of me to put him down.”