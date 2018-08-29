Share

Tweet

Pin 106 shares

Last season of Bigg Boss had two rivals – Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde locked inside the house. The ‘Khatta Meetha’ relationship of the two inside the house formed the major part of the show. Host Salman Khan even said once that the show is becoming all about Vikas and Shilpa. Moreover, they also mentioned that they won’t mind doing a show together.

Now, on Shilpa’s birthday yesterday, Vikas Gupta posted a heartfelt video for her and wrote alongside, “I was thinking how would be the best way to wish you today .. after big boss when we met , the one thing we spoke were about these VMs and Shikas .. we never realised our journey as colleagues could have resulted into something like this also.”

“So this one was the closest that came .. In your imperfection lies your strengths , a very Happy Birthday Shilpaji aka @shilpa_shinde_official .. you are an amazing women may you get love luck success and all that you and aayi desire for you . #happybirthdayshilpashinde #journey#Evolution #vikasgupta #shilpashinde#mutualrespect #zindagigulzarhai P.S. the last line is from the show . So kindly shut . Colleagues and a lot of mutual respect . Hope you liked the charms.”, further read the post.

Check out the video here:

Even Shilpa loved the video and she took to Twitter to thank Vikas Gupta, the ‘mastermind’. Here’s her Twitter post:

https://twitter.com/ShindeShilpaS/status/1034706123490775041

A few days ago, Shilpa Shinde gave a cocky reaction that left everyone is splits when Vikas was bit by a snake on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Did you like this super-cute video by Vikas for Shilpa? Share with us in the comments!



