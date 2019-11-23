Vikrant Massey And His Ladylove Sheetal Thakur Has A Private Roka Ceremony, All Set To Get Engaged Soon?

Share

No matter how many people you have stumbled upon in your life, you get to feel the instant connect with the one who is meant for you. And when love hits you everything in life seems to cease and everything looks just so perfect. Television heartthrob Vikrant Massey who has proved his mettle as an actor through his exceptional acting skills is head over heels in love with model turned actress Sheetal Thakur. And the two has finally decided to take their relationship to the next level and are rokafied and all set to get engaged soon.

As per a Pinkvilla report, “Vikrant and Sheetal’s roka ceremony took place last week in a quiet intimate setting. Only close friends were in attendance for the same. Vikrant will also plan an engagement of the duo soon.”

Vikrant and Sheetal have been dating each other for the last five years but the two never admitted being in a relationship until this year. On November 5, 2019, Vikrant had visited his ladylove’s hometown for the first time and the elated girlfriend took to her Instagram to share the “homecoming” pictures. She had captioned the pictures as, “Welcome home baby”. Vikrant too had shared a picture from the same visit.

View this post on Instagram Welcome home baby 🙏♥️ A post shared by Sheetal Thakur (@sheetalthakur) on Nov 5, 2019 at 7:10pm PST

On April 3, 2019, Vikrant had turned 32 and his girlfriend made sure to make it a day to remember for him. Sharing a picture of them twinning in black, while Vikrant was all smiles for the camera and his ladylove just couldn’t stop staring at him. She had captioned the picture as, “Happy happy birthday to the light of my life”

Vikrant in an interview with Filmfare had spoken about his love life and lady love. He had stated, “We aren’t closeted about our personal lives just to create intrigue about us. You can see our pictures on our Instagram handles. I don’t talk about these things as I’m shy. I prefer coming back to a regular home like any other family. Coming back to reality from this glamorous, fragile, world of make-believe keeps me sane. Or I can be consumed by things and turn self-destructive at times.”

We wish Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur an eternity of togetherness.