Vir Das Gets Applause From Priyanka Chopra For His Nomination In International Emmy Awards-Checkout!

Actor and comedian Vir Das is ruling the headlines since the release of his controversial poem on India. While some nationalists have got offended by his words, some others are praising him for being bluntly honest in his “I Come From Two Indias” monologue.

In recent times, Vir Das also got nominated for his comedy special, Vir Das: For India, on Netflix at the International Emmy Awards. It is the same show which brought criticism for Das back in his homeland.

Now, the comedian has received a shoutout from the very versatile Priyanka Chopra. Appreciating Vir for the nomination, Chopra praised him with some valuable words.