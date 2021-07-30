Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first-ever silver medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Kicking off the Indian team’s participation in the Summer Olympics in 2020. After Karnam Malleswari won India’s first weightlifting medal (bronze) in the Sydney Olympics in 2000, she became the second Indian athlete to earn an Olympic medal in weightlifting at the Summer Games.

An endearing video of a young admirer replicating Chanu’s final weight and medal win has gone viral on social media as congratulatory comments for the star weightlifter continue to pour in.

A video was posted on Twitter by weightlifter and Commonwealth games gold medalist Sathish Sivalingam. “Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration,” the video is captioned.

A cute little girl can be seen emulating Chanu’s final weightlift while actual footage of the weightlifter plays on the television. In the background in the 30-second film. To replicate Chanu’s success, the girl raises her hands while wearing a medal. The video piqued the Olympic silver medalist’s interest, and she shared it with the caption, “So cute. Just love this.”

The video has received more than 4 lakh views and over 39,000 likes on the microblogging platform.

Multiple users commented on the picture. One said, “Start of being A CHAMP. God Bless you, Baby !! You are an inspiration. Just made my day. one of the cutest videos in a long time.” Another wrote, “How much inspiration the children of the country get from any achiever, there is proof in front of everyone! Thank you very much, Meera Ji.” A third user added, “So cute..that smile in her face…God bless you junior.”