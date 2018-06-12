Salman Khan’s world tour ‘Da-Bangg’ is all set to commence pretty soon. The preparations and rehearsals for the same are in full swing these days. The other stars who will be accompanying Salman Khan on his tour are Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul.

On this tour, the team will perform live shows all over the United States of America and Canada in the upcoming month. The whole team of ‘Da-Bangg’ has been giving many interviews and press release for the same. They have also been interacting with the audience through video calls.

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a video of her swaying on the tunes of her blockbuster hit number ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ reloaded version. She posted a video of herself and her fellow dancers rehearsing the dance routine for their upcoming world tour.

Watch the original video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjy1Dv0ABs1/?taken-by=katrinakaif

It looks like Katrina is all ready to set the stage on fire with her stunning dance movies and charisma. The other team members of the tour are also working hard these days, rehearsing for their respective performances.

Here is another set of pictures that was posted by an event management company where she is seen interacting with the crew members and her teammates.

https://twitter.com/theJAEvents/status/1006163180324655107/photo/1

If sources are to be believed, Katrina is being paid a handsome amount of Rs. 12 Crores for the tour. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha and Salman’s co-star in Race 3 are being paid somewhere around Rs. 6-8 crores for the same.

Katrina is also busy with two other projects these days. One of them being Anand L. Rai’s ‘Zero’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan and the other one being Amir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. Apart from that, Katrina has also signed a dance film opposite Varun Dhawan.