Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir has set the dance floor on fire with her dance moves on Ram Charan and Jr NTR song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The video is from a wedding that was attended by Hania. The energetic performance by the actress has been getting lots of praise from her Indian fans on social media.

About RRR Song Naatu Naatu

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been in the news worldwide. It has become a global phenomenon. The magnum opus has already bagged several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year in Los Angeles. The song Naatu Naatu from the pan-India movie has also won the original song Oscar nomination last month. The entire world is celebrating it by grooving to the catchy dance number.

Hania Aamir Grooves To Naatu Naatu

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has joined the bandwagon of Naatu Naatu. Her dance video has already taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, Hania can be seen dressed in a sharara set and looked gorgeous in it. The diva danced to the Hindi version of Naatu Nattu i.e Naacho Naacho in front of a huge gathering. Everyone was seen cheering for her. Hania has a huge fan base in India. Her Pakistani shows are widely watched by her fans. She is raved for her dance on Naatu Naatu.

Watch the video here.

OMG I LOVE HER ENERGY😭NOW THATS THE HANIA AAMIR WE ALL LOVE. pic.twitter.com/ljOuhUYNdW — jess. (@jeseriine) February 24, 2023

One fan wrote, “Her energy” while one wrote, “I love her”. One fan wrote, “Aur finally she danced. Current laga song.” Many dropped red heart and fire emojis on her dance video.

We have often seen the Mere Humsafar actress sharing her love for Indian films in her social media posts. It was last month, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a video with one of her friends as they both performed Naatu Naatu’s signature hook steps.

Naatu Naatu has been nominated at this year’s Oscars in the Best Original Song category along with with Lady Gaga and Rihanna songs.