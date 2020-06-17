Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing left the country stunned, and it uncovered a few issues, for example, nepotism, harassing, power legislative issues among others that are predominant in Bollywood. The entertainer kicked the bucket because of self destruction on June 14, at 34 years old. In the days following his demise, Netizens were angry and begun banters about affectation and nepotism in Bollywood, and rewarding individuals who don’t originate from a film foundation, as untouchables. While Karan Johar, Salman Khan were at that point being gotten out, presently internet based life clients have additionally pummeled Kareena Kapoor Khan after a specific video turned into a web sensation.

The video which is circulating around the web via web-based networking media shows Kareena giggling and by implication prompting Sara Ali Khan not to date Sushant Singh Rajput. Kareena had showed up on Starry Nights 2.OH with Amrita Arora and was gotten some information about what dating exhortation she would provide for Sara Ali Khan. Answering to this, Kareena had stated, “Don’t date your first saint,” and afterward giggled. Sara Ali Khan had made her presentation with the movie Kedarnath inverse Sushant Singh Rajput, so Kareena in a roundabout way alluded to him, in the video. This video has been shared on various pages on both Twitter and Instagram, and Netizens are hammering Kareena for her remarks and the manner in which she ridiculed it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBh3p3cFJ2k/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

While one Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “Sushant singh Rajput was first hero of Sara Ali Khan and look at kareena kapoor and her face reaction how she passed a comment on it. Look these nepotismist how they have treated #SushanthSinghRajput,” another one wrote, “Sarah’s debut film was Kedarnath with Sushant ! These small small things might hurt someone to great level, you never know !” Take a look:

AIEEE Rank 7 @itsSSR was not identified by @aliaa08 , dumb Kareena Kapoor Khan advised Sara Ali Khan not to date her first hero ..super flop @sonamakapoor also could not also recognise him..shame on #karanjohargang — Common Woman (@CommonWoman7) June 16, 2020

The 12th fail and illeterate Kareena Kapoor has a advice for Sara Ali khan(born of nepotism) to not date Sushant Singh Rajput who was a 7th rank holder in (AIEEE). This family of Kapoor Haven't passed 12th standards except Ranbir. Privileged bitch. — Pratik (@Pratik86352830) June 16, 2020

Sushant singh Rajput was first hero of Sara Ali Khan and look at kareena kapoor and her face reaction how she passed a comment on it. Look these nepotismist how they have treated #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/HZOBBYj0oz — #Proud Indian (@jaihomumbai) June 15, 2020

Also, Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh had tweeted saying that while the post mortem report says that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, there are reports that he allegedly suffered from depression due to professional rivalry, and that the Mumbai Police will probe this angle too.