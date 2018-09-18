Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli are undeniably everyone’s favourite and have never ever failed to give relationship goals. The two tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017 and left the world by surprise. Post their secret wedding in December 2017, Virat and Anushka’s PDA on social media and on the field is just too adorable.

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma was asked about how she balances and perfects her marriage with Virat as they both have busy lives and are superstars of their respective fields. Her response will give you relationship goals, once again.

Here’s what she said,

“Because I think we are both not so attached to what we do. The other day someone asked me a question you know “Power Couple” and “two powerful people from your own industry”. “You know when you are togethe, how do you manage this and all”. And I thought to myself and I told them also, we don’t see ourselves like that we started to see ourselves that way then there is something really wrong in the nature of our relationship. If someone really wants to have an insight in our lives, we are very very simple people, wanting to do normal very simple things. We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own coccoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self sufficient. And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other. Yes, of course, the outer expression might be different, the way people look at us might be different but inside the values are exactly the same. And we both are very spiritual people. First and foremost, we lead spiritual lives and then it is what we do our professions are just what we do. So that’s where we find our strength from. This is our duty, we perform our duty and then we come back. ”

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one power couple and no one can get enough of them!