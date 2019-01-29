Virat Is Off Holidaying With Wifey Anushka, Shared A Beautiful Picture.

Share

Adorable duo Virat and Anushka are having a great time in New Zealand where Virat is leading the Indian cricket team in a series of ODIs and T20s. Anushka cheered her hubby on, at the stands as always. India has already sealed the ODI series with a 3-0 lead, and hence, Virat is taking a break from the upcoming 2 ODIs and T-20 series against the Kiwis. For a much-needed break, Virat is now off holidaying with wifey Anushka Sharma. Virat shared a picture with Anushka, In the picture, Virat and Anushka can be seen deboarding a private plane, with their arms thrown across each other’s shoulders. Virat captioned the picture as, “Away we go. #travelswithher.”

In the post-match press conference after the third ODI, Virat had said, “I haven’t had a break for a long time. It’s been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy 3-0 up sealing the series.” He further added, “I can relax and enjoy my break. Someday someone has to take your place and that’s how the game goes. I’m pretty happy contributing for the team as much as I can.”

Virat and Anushka fell in love on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. After being in a relationship for over four years, the couple got married on December 11, 2017, at a breathtaking property called Borgo Finocchieto in South Italy, which was followed by grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Virat has often spoken about how his life has changed ever since he met Anushka. In an interview with a tv channel he told, “I have realized a lot of things in the past few years since I’ve been with my wife. Because she is a very spiritual person and I have sort of drifted on that path as well. Now things are unlocking in a way that is very difficult for me to explain to people. But I understand that I was always meant to do this. If I am meant to do this in every lifetime of mine, I will do it 100 times over. It’s a blessing.”