Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Fast For Each Other On Second Karwa Chauth: Pics Inside

Karwa Chauth is one of the most special and awaited festivals for all Indians, especially the women. It is believed that fasting for their husbands on this day gives them a longer and more healthy life. While Indian women fasted for their husbands on this day, many of the husbands also fasted for their wives’ longer life and health.

One of the husbands among them was Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Virat married the top Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017 and the two celebrated their second Karwa Chauth this year. Last year too, the couple had shared a beautiful picture with moon in the backdrop. This year, the two celebrated this day by fasting for each other.

Virat shared the same picture and wrote, “The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy Karvachauth”

Sharing the picture, Anushka wrote, “My partner for lifetime and beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy Karvachauth to all.”