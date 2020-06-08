We’ve all been drooled over the magnanimity of the houses of Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan many times. We’ve also taken a tour of Sonam Kapoor’s palatial home in Delhi and the uber-chic homes of Alia and Katrina. But today, we’re taking you inside the luxurious house of our Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and the ace Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli’s success made him a brand’s ‘wet dream’ for endorsements. He is listed as highest-earning in the world. Our Indian Cricket team captain is a proud owner of flashy cars and luxury pads. Well, coming back to the point, Virat spent most of his time in his West Delhi’s house where he born. As his Cricket career is growing, success saw him moving to posh localities of Delhi. He lived in posh areas like Paschim Vihar, Meera Bagh and many places until his family moved to a luxurious bungalow in Gurugram.

Virat Kohli created the buzz when purchased a lavish bungalow in Worli, Mumbai which is worth Rs 34 crores. But there’s not much about Virat’s Gurgugam bungalow which is more luxurious and expensive. Take a look of the beautiful bungalow:

Virat moved to this bungalow in 2015, Kohli hosted a special party for his Team India mates where the bigwigs were seen in attendance. According to the reports, Virat Kohli is believed to have spent a whopping Rs 80 crore for this three-dimensional bungalow.

The beautiful bungalow spreads across 500 square yards and has been carefully-designed pathways to keep every area of this lavish mansion well connected. This big luxurious bungalow has a hanging pool, a vertical garden which is visible from the living room where Virat loves to play his video games. Needless to say, everything in this eye-catching dwelling speaks of class and elegance.

