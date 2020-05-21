One of the most loved and celebrated couples in the glamour world is Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma. Ever since their secret escapade to Italy to get married, the couple has been giving some serious love and couple goals to everyone. Their PDA is quite evident on social media and their fans do not leave any opportunity to catch their lovely moments.

Now, its the lockdown period and wifey Anushka took her Instagram to share a hillarious video of Virat Kohli running like a dianasour in the house. Sharing the video, she wrote, “I spotted …. A Dinosaur on the loose.” As soon as Karan Vahi saw the picture, he commented with the laughting emojis. Replying to Karan Wahi’s comment, the Indian cricket team captain wrote, “@karanwahi tujhe badi hassi aa rahi hai saale.” Have a look:

Meanwhile, Kohli conducted an Instagram live session with footballer Sunil Chhetri, in which he unvieled that he never actually proposed Anushka for marriage. The Indian skipper said, “Mera yeh maanna hai ki agar jab aap life khul ke jeete ho aur pyaar karte ho toh koi special day na toh Valentine’s Day kuch hota hai (I believe that when you life to the fullest and love freely, days like Valentine’s Day are unimportant).”

He continued, “Every day can be Valentine’s Day and special. And what Anushka said is completely true, we never felt like we needed to do that, we knew that we were going to marry each other, there were no doubts about it ever. So once we knew that everything is going smooth, we were super excited to start our life together. And organically things went on.”

Speaking of how different person Virat is after Anushka entered into his live. He added, “I say that because when she came into my life, everything negative in me changed for good. I have always mentioned that before I met her I was very self centered. Very focused on what I like to do, what I need to do. Having my comfort zone was a big thing. When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was — it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for he.”