Virat’s Wife Anushka & Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Were Once Classmates & We’re As Shocked As You Are

Share

Tweet

Pin 38 shares

Well, some things happen by hard-work and perseverance, others just happen by coincidence. And we have one of the cutest coincidences marked for you in this write-up. How many you come across your old schoolmates after many years and it just happens by coincidence. And what if you two happen to be the partners of two people who are super close to each other.

Well, this just happened in the Indian cricket team. The wife of the current Indian captain and the wife of the ex Indian cricket captain happen to be ex-schoolmates. Yes, both Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni have something more in common than being the wives of the two greatest captains the Indian cricket team, rather the world ever had. They went to school together.

While our captain cool married his longtime girlfriend Sakshi Dhoni on 4th July 2010 and even have a daughter Ziva Dhoni together, Virat married his lady love Anushka Sharma, who happens to be one of the most successful Bollywood actresses, on December 11 2017. The two couples are happily married and have been spotted together at many team meets and occasions.

Anushka Sharma belongs to an army background, due to which she had studied in several parts of the world. When Anushka’s father was posted in Assam, she and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni were classmates! Yes, some unseen throwback pictures of Anushka and Sakshi in the same class were posted by the former’s social media fan page. Here are the pictures:

In an earlier interview, Anushka had revealed about her closeness with Sakshi Dhoni. She had said, “I’m friends with Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and I love the way he treats her and protects her. They look so cute together and I adore that MSD knows how to treat his woman.” Further sharing about them being classmates, the Pari star stated, “Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too. And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I’m dressed in a Ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny.”