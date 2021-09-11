Vishal Aditya Singh Expressed His Love For Sana Maqbool In Poetic Style.

We all have seen comedy stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi, but this is probably the first time that the closeness between the players who went to play with Khatron is seen increasing. We are talking about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 Sana Maqbool and Vishal Aditya Singh, whose relationship is very much discussed these days. Everyone seems to be taking a jibe at Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Maqbool’s relationship. The host of the show Rohit Shetty is also seen talking about the growing closeness of these two.

Vishal spoke his feelings in a poetic style-

Recently, the makers of the show have posted a video on their social media account from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In this video, where Vishal Aditya Singh is seen praising Sana and expressing his heart condition, Sana too could not hide her feeling after receiving this praise from Vishal Aditya Singh and started shying. Vishal did a lion for Sana today.

Sana was impressed by Vishal’s poetry-

Sana Maqbool was quite impressed with the poetry of Vishal Aditya Singh. All the contestants clapped on Vishal’s poetry, but in the midst of all this, Sana was shy after listening to Maqbool’s poetry. Rahul Vaidya was seen teasing Sana. Sana was also seen giving many cute expressions. Sana shared this video on her social media account and lovingly wrote, ‘Hayein.

Spotted on a dinner date-

Ever since Vishal Aditya Singh was spotted on a dinner date, there are constant reports of these two datings each other. Recently, both of them were seen together at a restaurant in Mumbai, where paparazzi captured both of them on their camera after dinner. During this, the photographer asked Vishal ‘when is the marriage happening’? Responding to this, Vishal said, “Will the wedding be a little? There will be a marriage. Look girl, are you crazy?”

Vishal gave this answer on the linkup-

After the picture of Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Maqbool surfaced, the news of their linkup came in front of the media. After which when Vishal Aditya Singh was questioned on this, he replied saying, ‘Sana is a very good friend of mine and I want to say this to the world, don’t burn people of the world, a boy and a girl can be good friends. Not every relationship is necessarily loving. I shared the picture with Nikki too, didn’t add the name to her.