Vivek Agnihotri Mocks Bollywood For Not Learning From The Success Of His Films- Deets Inside

Popular Indian film director Vivek Agnihotri has recently denounced Bollywood for ‘not learning from the success of small, unrecognized, and “films with less support” such as Kantara and The Kashmir Files. In 2022, several huge-budget films couldn’t perform well at the box office. Whereas, small films with no stars and no marketing and distribution support from the south have performed excellently.

In a recent tweet of Vivek, he wrote, “4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support – #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. The total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple maths and learn”?

In response to Vivek’s tweet, several onlookers stated that Bollywood could not cast out old habits. “Unlearning is a difficult and time-consuming process,” tweeted a user. Numerous others countered Vivek’s statement and stated that Rocketry did have a star in Madhavan. Another user wrote, “saying Rocketry didn’t have a star is false…Madhavan is a huge star down south and the Tamil and Hindi version had Suriya and SRK as guest appearances.”

The budget of Kashmir Files was about ₹15 crores. The movie was a sleeper hit as it rose by word of mouth and completed grossing ₹341 crores globally. Likewise, Karthikeya 2, featuring Nikhil Siddhartha, was also made on an equivalent budget and crossed a worldwide gross of ₹120 crores. Rocketry made ₹50 crores on ₹25-crore budget. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is nonetheless running in cinemas. The small-scale film has grossed around ₹250 crores and is the 3rd highest-grossing Kannada movie ever.

Kantara and The Kashmir Files even surpassed huge-budget movies such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Samrat Prithviraj, Vikram Vedha, and Radhe Shyam. All these films starred big celebrities and had budgets of around ₹100 crores per film.