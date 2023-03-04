Vivek Agnihotri Praises Deepika Padukone For Becoming An Oscar Presenter; ‘Year Of Indian Cinema’

Oscar 2023 is very special for India this time. Director SS Rajamouli’s film is competing to win the RRR award. For which the eyes of the countrymen are equally fixed on the 95th Oscar Award. Which once again gave Indians a chance to feel proud. The Academy has released the list of presenters for the Oscars 2023. The name of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has also been included in this list. Vivek, who has criticized Deepika many times till now, praised her this time.

While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin https://t.co/1HNz3jU1TD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 3, 2023

Responding on Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri said, “When I toured the US with The Kashmir Files and got an overwhelming response, I said everyone wants to expand their presence in India. India has now become the most attractive, safe and secure destination in the world.” And it is a growing market. This year is the year of Indian cinema. Acche Din.”

This tweet by Vivek surprised some people as he has so far condemned Deepika on many occasions and has called her an Urban Naxal. Reacting to Vivek’s tweet, a user said, “Till yesterday she was an Urban Naxal for you. Today you are proud of her.” Another user said, “Pretense also has its limits sir.”

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Troy Kotsur, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove join Deepika Padukone in the list of presenters for Oscars 2023. Let us tell you that the 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Talking about Deepika’s film career, she was seen working in the film Pathaan in January. Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana were seen working in this film. Talking about the director of this film, it is Siddharth Anand.