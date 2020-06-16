Everyone is torn by the sudden loss of our star Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a vivacious personality that was taken away by depression too soon. He must’ve gone through so much that this young and successful star had to end his own life. the funeral of the actor took place yesterday in Mumbai and not many of the Bollywood stars were present. Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, Kirti Sanon, Ranvir Shorey, etc., were some of the stars present there. Now, Vivek Oberoi has penned down a post after attending Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral and it’s certainly heartbreaking.

In his post, Vivek Oberoi mentioned that industry needs to change for the better. He wrote, “Being at Sushant’s cremation today was do heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today..he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt.”

Vivek Oberoi note further reads, “I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to bitch less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgement for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family…a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us. I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray God takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn’t deserve you.”

