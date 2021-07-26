Voguish Deepika Padukone shares her latest photo, husband Ranveer Singh gushes over and calls her ‘gorg’.

Deepika Padukone has transformed her Instagram presence early this year. The actor Deepika Padukone now and then tries to present her real self to her enthusiasts.





On Sunday, she dropped a new picture of herself, which has won the hearts of not only her enthusiasts but even her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.



Recently, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has posted a monochrome still of herself with a half-moon emoji as its caption. As soon as she posted the picture, Ranveer was one of the firsts to drop a comment and express that she looks gorgeous. The actor tagged his wife as “Gorg.”

Deepika Padukone’s buffs were also all heart for her latest Instagram update. “You are heart,” wrote one of the fans, while another mentioned, “Let me present to you all who she is! Deepika Queen Padukone.”



Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Fighter, which will see her sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan.



On Saturday, she confirmed that her first film with Prabhas has also gone on floors. Prabhas, on Saturday, shared a still to announce that the shooting of his Nag Ashwin directorial has begun. Amitabh Bachchan gave the mahurat shot for the magnum opus. Big B shared on Instagram, “what an honor to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas.”



Bahubali actor Prabhas too called Amitabh the “Guru of Indian cinema!” The film marks Prabhas’ first project with Amitabh and Deepika. It is also his first collaboration with the Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin. The film, which is being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, is tentatively called Project-K.

The Actress Deepika Padukone has an intriguing line-up of films, which includes Kabir Khan’s 83 opposite Ranveer; Shakun Batra’s next, in which she will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday; Pathan, which will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s acting comeback; Fighter with Hrithik Roshan; a cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi; and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh.





BRIEF OF DEEPIKA PADUKONE:

Deepika Padukone is an Indian actress and producer who works in Hindi films. One of the highest-paid actresses in India, her accolades include three Filmfare Awards.



She stars in listings of the nation’s most popular personalities and Time named her one of the 100 most powerful people in the world in 2018.



