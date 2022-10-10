‘Want To Do What Pleases Me’: Karan Johar Boldly Responds To Trolls

Karan Johar, the one and only host of the famous talk show ‘Koffee With Karan, is well-known for his sassy replies and opinions. On social media, he has been the main target of trolls. However, each time, he responds to the trolls in a bold manner. Recently, the renowned filmmaker boldly reacted to the people who have been trolling him since he began the 7th season of ‘Koffee with Karan. Check out some of the tweets here.

“If there were a drinking game where we had to take a shot every time Karan mentioned Alia’s name, we’d be drunk by the end of the show,” a Twitter user shared in a post. To which Karan responded stating, “Please don’t be sad about that! It’s a good name to take, my friend! You try it! May turn out to be lucky for you as it is for me!” Another user wrote, “Watched the lamest chat show conversation last night,”. As a response to this, Karan wrote yeah, it can be! I agree! now, what to do?





Many people have disapproved of him discussing the “sex lives of celebs.” The director lately conveyed that it surprises him to witness people’s responses to an entertaining talk show. Karan has been repeatedly criticized for the show’s content, where he talks about different Bollywood deets, including the love and sex life of the celebrities. Speaking of Koffee With Karan, Karan expressed his delight with Bollywood Hungama after the show’s success and stated he wouldn’t change his way of being because of a few people. “I want to do what pleases me. I feel content doing Koffee With Karan. As expected, he received a lot of feedback, such as Why is he discussing so much about Alia? Why does he repeatedly discuss the sex life of people? And I’m like, honestly, I don’t even think of these things”.





In addition, he clarified his ideas behind the show. “Maybe I’m curious about people’s sex lives, so I asked about them. Maybe I am very proud of Alia, and it comes out in every conversation of mine. So I have to protect myself when I get that feedback. I read it. But what amuses me is that there are wrong long columns people write. And I’m like, ‘It’s just a talk show, which is not even a cerebral talk show.’ It’s a frivolous, fun talk show. But people have analyzed it in long columns, and I’m almost amused that they have all the time in the world to analyze the show. I wouldn’t give it that much time. I don’t know why they are”.



Nevertheless, Karan is all prepared to direct Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on the work front, which is going to release next year. Furthermore, Dharma Productions has lately accomplished and celebrated ten years in the industry.