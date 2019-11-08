Want To Predict Baby’s Gender? Here Are Some Ideas By Reading Parent’s Face

Father’s Face reading for baby gender prediction

Eyebrow

For men, the baby gender prediction mainly lies in the eyebrows. A man with black, long, shining and beautiful eyebrows is usually vigorous and his probability of having a baby boy is over 60%. If his hair is as hard as the eyebrows, the probability will be up to 80% or 90%. A man with sparse and soft eyebrows is more likely to have a baby girl.

Lower Proportion

A man whose Lower Proportion is plump or big tends to have a baby boy; the narrow or ill-defined Lower Proportion suggests a baby girl for a father.

Marriage Palace

Marriage Palace is the part from the eyebrow end to the temple. If a husband’s Marriage Palace is bright and mild, it suggests his wife will get pregnant easily and have a baby boy; if his Marriage Palace is dark, it indicates his wife will encounter difficulty in pregnancy and have a baby girl.

Children Palace

Children Palace is below the eyes. A man with rosy and mild Children Palace or ruddy cheek, ophryon and glossy nose tip is more likely to have a baby boy. Two horizontal lines at Children Palace suggest one son and one daughter.

Mother’s Face reading for baby gender prediction

Eyebrow

A woman with longer left eyebrow is more likely to have a baby boy while the longer right eyebrow suggests a baby girl. A woman with sparse or short eyebrows, or protruding superciliary ridge with sparse eyebrow is more likely to have a baby girl.

Lower Proportion

A woman whose Lower Proportion is plump or big tends to have a baby boy; the narrow or ill-defined Lower Proportion suggests a baby girl for a mother.

Eye

If there are 4 mm to 7mm raising wrinkles, not the pouch, close to the eyelashes below the eyes, it suggests the woman will be more likely to have a baby boy; a mother with no such wrinkles tends to have a baby girl.

Ear

A woman with ear lobes is more likely to have a baby boy.

Lip

A mother with dark, pale or overly red lips is more likely to have a baby girl while the ruddy lips suggest a baby boy. A woman with many lip lines tends to have a baby boy while less lip lines indicate a baby girl.