‘Wanted Someone Who Looked Like…’: Taapsee Pannu Recalls Getting Rejected For Saree Ad!

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most fine actresses of Bollywood. She has won praises for her raw and bold portrayals on screen. Before trying her hands on acting, Taapsee did modelling. She stepped in the world of glamour when she was in her second year of engineering. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on the same.

Taapsee began by sharing that her mother helped her making a portfolio as she was too young. She got it ready for around Rs. 40,000 from a Noida studio. She then revealed that a photographer invited her for an ad shoot the following day and she got her first ad immediately for Rs. 4000.

When asked if she was ever approached for saree ads, Taapsee disclosed that she got rejected by a ‘big’ designer for a saree ad. She stated, “Actually my first… it was a shoot for a big designer. I was rejected for a saree ad for them.”

On being questioned to name the designer, Taapsee quoted, “I can (name him) actually now. It was a catalogue shoot for Satya Paul. They required a model for their sarees. It wasn’t even a month since I got my portfolio. I had just started my second year and they felt I was too young to be a sari model. They wanted someone, who looked like a woman.”

Workwise, Taapsee Pannu has interesting films in the pipeline. She will soon come up with a sequel to her thriller ‘Haseen Dilruba’ titled ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’. The film will also star Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal.

Besides this, Taapsee also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Shah Rukh Khan in her kitty. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.