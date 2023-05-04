Roadies is a popular Indian reality show amongst the Indian youth that airs on MTV India. The show follows a group of contestants, referred to as “Roadies,” as they participate in various challenges and tasks while travelling to different locations around India. Each season has a unique theme and challenges with the goal of finding the best winner.

The iconic show ‘Roadies’ is returning for its thrilling 19th season, and auditions have already begun. The show will have four judges: Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Sonu Sood, and Rhea Chakraborty. This is Rhea’s first season since her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. But according to the most recent reports, things are not going well between the three gang bosses, Prince, Gautam, and Rhea.

Prince Narula and Gautam Refused To Shoot With Rhea Chakraborty

Yes, you read that right! According to the ABP news show Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Gautam and Prince are afraid of being harassed on social media because of Rhea. According to the reports, Rhea Chakraborty received a lot of trolling soon after the show’s advertising trailer was released. Some users also posted hate messages against Gulati and Narula, so both actors decided not to work with Rhea anymore.





Prince Narula’s Opinion On Rhea’s Comeback on Roadies

Previously Prince supported Rhea on her comeback. On asking about Rhea’s comeback Prince did support Rhea. He said that everyone has different perceptions about the show. If the audience approved of Rhea’s presence more than him then he is ok with it. He expects Rhea to give her all to the show. “If she wants to express herself, she should do it through the platform”. Roadies is one of the youth’s favourite shows, therefore there isn’t a better platform for her to communicate a message than this show.

As of now, all is not well between the gang leaders that’s all we can say.