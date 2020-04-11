The old garlic bulbs, which have bright green shoots sprouting from their cloves are usually thrown away. This is so because we think that they are past their time. However, this is completely wrong. The sprouted garlic is packed with antioxidants, such as allicin, alliin, and allyl disulfide. Moreover, the sprouted garlic has far more benefits than the unsprouted ones.

Health Benefits of Sprouted Garlic

Helps in Cancer Prevention

Garlic is rich in vitamins, minerals, and it can hinder the generation of free radicals responsible for cancer. The sprouting promotes the production of phytochemicals, which can prevent the development of malignant cells and hinder the activity of carcinogens. Moreover, it is packed with antioxidant properties, which additionally help in the prevention of cancer.

Aids with Food Poisoning

The antioxidants in sprouted garlic will prevent many fungal and viral diseases. Furthermore, it can soothe symptoms of cramping and diarrhea and can help with food poisoning.

Protects the Heart

The phytochemicals don’t only block the activity of carcinogens, but they also boost enzyme activity, which can lead to plaque formation. Over time, this may cause heart disease and heart attacks. Therefore, sprouted garlic is a great way to prevent such life-threatening diseases.

Prevents Strokes

Garlic is packed with anjoene, which prevents the formation of blood clots and widen the arteries. Moreover, the phytochemicals in sprouted garlic enhance these properties, which block the activity of blood clots forming chemicals. Hence, this will prevent strokes from happening.

Strengthens the Immune System

The sprouted garlic will provide the needed antioxidants and boost your immune system. This will provide protection from colds and infections.

Prevents Premature Aging

Again the antioxidants are important for preventing premature aging and wrinkles by scavenging free radicals in our body.