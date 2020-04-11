The liver is large organ in the body responsible for performing hundreds of functions, but most importantly, is filtering toxins and body wastes for disposal.

The liver also helps the body to digest food, process nutrients and store essential vitamins and minerals.

Because the liver is responsible for a large part of overall health, it is necessary to maintain its proper functioning. If liver work slows down and becomes slow, toxins accumulate and are stored as fat tissue.

Seeing all it can do, it’s no surprise that many experts consider it the main organ in our bodies. It’s very important to not overburden your liver as this may lead to serious complications and can even be fatal!

There are several symptoms that are reflected in our body when the liver is stressed such as:

Chronic fatigue

Anxiety or depression

Lethargy

Recurrent headaches

Digestion problems

Chronic muscle or joint pain

Excessive sweating

Acne or certain skin conditions

Gases, bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea

Hormonal imbalances

Chronic bad breath

Unexplained weight gain

These are some of the symptoms that can occur when the liver does not work properly, which may even be the answer to why many people find it difficult to get rid of those extra pounds even when following a healthy diet and exercise.

To improve liver function is important, start with food and make certain changes that can help avoid overloading the work done by the liver.