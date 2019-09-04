Was Arjun Rampal And GF, Gabriella And Son Were At Ex-Wife, Mehr Jesia’s House For Ganesh Chaturti?

“Ganpati Bappa Moriya Agle Baras tu Jaldi Aa” Three days back some of the B-Town stars welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their houses. One of those was Arjun Rampal’s Ex wife, Mehr Jesia. She is always up for festivals. She gives positive vibes as celebrates and graces any festival with so much of joy. Like every year, Mehr got Ganesha idol home this year also. The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by welcoming Lord Ganesh into one’s homes. The birth of Ganesh ji celebrated from September 2, 2019, to September 12, 2019. Also known as ‘Vighnaharta’ (the one who removes all obstacles), he is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Like every other year, Mehr gave a glimpse into her pooja this time too, she shared a sneak peek from the puja, looking lovely in traditional wears. Arjun too, posted a glimpse of elder daughter, Mahikaa, looking gorgeous in a lehenga and Gabriella posted pictures of herself, wearing a sharara. Here are all the pictures:

While all the pictures have three different celebs against different backgrounds, but according to the latest report by SpotboyE, Arjun visited Mehr’s house for Ganpati puja, with two new guests- and you guessed it right. It was his current ladylove, Gabriella Demetriades and newborn son, Arik Rampal. In fact, a source close to the star family has shared with the portal that post offering her prayers to Bappa, Gabriella made an exit with her son, but Arjun had stayed back for lunch at ex-wife, Mehr’s home and also spent some quality time with his daughters. The source has also shared with the portal, “Things are easing out a bit between Mehr and Gabriella. And a lot of credit for this goes to Arjun and Mehr’s daughter, Mahika Rampal.”

For those who don’t know, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia were married for more than a decade but the two got separated in 2018 but haven’t applied for divorce as of yet. The official statement announcing their divorce could be read as “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey…”