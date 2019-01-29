Was Disha Vakani’s Husband Responsible For Her Exit From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma?

Share

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running Indian sitcom and tops everyone’s’ list of favourite daily soaps. Disha Vakani has been playing the role of Daya ben in the show since the very beginning from the year 2008. The character of Dayaben has not just stayed with everyone but has also found its own following over the years.

The actress was away from the show for the past one and a half year as she was pregnant. There were speculations that she will soon make a comeback. The makers of the show left no stone unturned to bring Disha back to the show. But it seems that Disha has made her mind and will only come back if the makers agree to her terms and condition.

Now, as per a SpotboyE report, an insider told the media portal Disha’s husband Mayur Pandya is responsible for creating major differences between the producer, Asit Modi and Disha, who had started interacting with the production house (Neela Tele Films) on his wife’s behalf.



The insider further added, “Mayur saab nahin mante. I think he is a CA and he only knows Maths. But those numbers are only his, not ours”, Secondly, Mayur wants Disha to work only for 15 days per month, that too for 4 hours a day. The source revealed, “These conditions were not acceptable as her maternity leave is over and if she wants to come back, she should be in full spirit”.



Talking about the same, He said “This kind of interference is difficult to understand. Our show is going well, TRPs without Daya Ben have not been affected. Every other actor is working hard on his/her track and we are converging well. If Disha wants to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we will have to see if her comeback will justify the show. Plus, it will have to be on terms and conditions agreeable to Disha and Modi both.”