‘Was Dropped From 3 Films’: Priyanka Chopra Says She Slipped Into Depression After Her Nose Surgery Went Wrong!

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has become a global star, is constantly gathering limelight these days. Her Hollywood series ‘Citadel’ has been released on 28 April on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Priyanka has travelled to multiple countries for the promotion of her series.

During one of her interactions, she talked about her nose surgery and depression. Priyanka said that when her nose job went wrong, she lost on three big films. As a result, she went into depression.

While talking to a media organization, Priyanka shared that there was some problem in her nose. When she went to the doctor, he told her that the tissues inside her nose have increased and surgery needs to be done.





The actress revealed that the surgery was done but something went wrong and the bridge of her nose was shaved. After this, her face completely changed and she was dropped from three films as well. Priyanka said that after losing these films, she felt that her career was over. She became upset because of this and slipped into depression.

Furthermore, Priyanka told that her late father Ashok Chopra helped her a lot in getting her out of this situation. She stated, “These things happened, my face changed and I went into deep, very deep depression. I was dropped out of three films. I was scared but my dad said, ‘I’ll be in that room with you.’

Priyanka credited her success to Bollywood director Anil Sharma saying that he stood by her when the whole world was against her.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra’s latest show ‘Citadel’ is creating a splash on OTT. She is getting rave reviews for her and applauses globally for powerful her power-packed performance in ‘Citadel’