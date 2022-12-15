‘Was My Family’: Ellen DeGeneres Shares Heartbreaking Note On Demise Of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss!

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, longtime and beloved dance DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well as a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, has died at age 40. It is heartbreaking news in the world of entertainment.

Stephen’s wife Allison Holker Boss shared a statement. She said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.” The Los Angeles coroner claimed it was a suicide case. Fans cannot believe and they are in shock.

The coroner said that Stephen made every room full of joy. He purely valued family, friends, as well as community above everything. Treating people with love and light was his priority. He was the backbone of their family. He was the best husband as well as father. To his fans, he was truly an inspiration.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

On The Ellen Show in 2014, tWitch began his tenure. In 2020, he was promoted to co-executive producer. Ellen Degeneres is heartbroken. She shared an emotional post. She said that tWitch was pure love and light. He was her family. She loved him with all her heart. She said that she will miss him. She requested everyone to send their love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

The dancer DJ has appeared in films such as Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL. He was featured in Disney’s The Hip Hop Nutcracker. It was released this year. On So You Think You Can Dance, he was the runner-up. He later judged 17 seasons of the dance competition show.