South and Bollywood film actress Rashmika Mandanna is busy shooting for her upcoming films these days. Recently, the actress made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Good Bye. Along with South fans, now she is getting a lot of love from Bollywood fans too. Her fan following can be gauged from his Instagram account. The actress has more than 35.5 million followers. Meanwhile, there was a news about the Instagram account of the actress that it has been hacked.

Actually, if you have seen on the account of the actress, then her name is seen reverse order in the bio. Seeing this, fans were speculating that her account has been hacked. Fans were issuing their concerns by comments. In such a situation, let us tell you that the account of the actress has not been hacked, but she herself has changed it, which has been mentioned.

The actress shared a video on her Insta story and revealed that all this is part of a campaign called Plum Project Blackboard, which aims to promote awareness about the importance of girl child education. Sharing a screenshot of her bio featuring her name in reverse order, Rashmika wrote on her Instagram story – this is how little girls feel when they don’t know how to read. Goodness is on a mission to change that.

After this video, a few hours ago, the actress has also released the poster of her upcoming film Mission Majnu, in which Sidharth Malhotra is seen in the role of an agent. The film will be released on 20 January 2023. Rashmika’s Mission Majnu will release on OTT platform Netflix on January 20 this year. Apart from this, Rashmika Mandanna is also working in Pushpa 2 and Animal.