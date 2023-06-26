‘Was Thanking Her’: Vijay Varma On GF Tamannaah Bhatia Breaking Her ‘No Kissing Policy’ For Him!

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is hitting the headlines quite frequently from the last few months. Besides being in discussion for her love life, the actress is getting noticed for giving bold scenes in her recent projects. Tamannaah received backlash for her intimate scenes in ‘Jee Karda’, and now the actress has become a talking point due to her upcoming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. She will appear onscreen for the first time in this series with her boyfriend Vijay Verma.

With this show, Tamannaah has broken her 18-year-old ‘No kissing policy’. In a recent interview, she along with Vijay talked about the same. She shared she told Vijay before doing this scene that he was the first actor whom she is going to kiss onscreen. To this, the actor had a funny reply. Vijay told Instant Bollywood, “I met her (Tamannaah) in Sujoy Ghosh’s office for script reading. We shared about our journeys. Tamannaah told me, ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. Till now there was no-kissing policy in my contract. I have not done anything like this before’. Then in the last she told me that I am the first actor whom she is going to kiss onscreen. At that time I was like I am thanking her.”

Let us tell you that Tamannaah and Vijay’s love story first hit media mills when the video of both of them kissing at a New Year party in Goa surfaced. After this party, the duo was spotted together several times. A few days ago, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview.

Workwise, Tamannaah and Vijay will appear next in Karan Johar’s anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’. Apart from them, the series also stars Kajol, Amrita Subhash, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, and Tilottama Shome.