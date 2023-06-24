‘Was Told I Am Not Pretty’: ‘Night Manager’ Fame Sobhita Dhulipala Recalls Her Struggling Days

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has made a special place in the industry in a short span of time. She has gained fame with films like ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and most recently with her role in the web show ‘The Night Manager’. The actress will soon appear in the second season of the same series. Before its release, she sat for an interview with Indian Express and told about her struggle. Sobhita shared that she had to face a lot of rejections due to her dark complexion.

Opening up on the initial days of her career, the actress said that when she used to do advertisements, people used to look at her face and say that she is neither beautiful nor fair. Although Sobhita never let these taunts hinder her path. Rather she thought that people’s thoughts on beauty is very narrow.

Sobhita recalls her struggling period in the industry

The actress stated, “When you step into this industry, everything is a battle. I don’t have a filmy background and clearly remember being told many times that I am not fair. While giving auditions for advertisements I was told on my face that I am not beautiful. However, it never disappointed me. I just did something or the other to stay in this industry regardless of what people said or thought about me.”

Continuing further, Sobhita revealed how she neglected all the negative things and focussed on her goals. “I started thinking how I could be more creative and still be a part of the showbiz. I gave auditions in my highest capacity and gave my 100%. While all these things can harm the self-esteem of any new person and lower his confidence, I did not get influenced by any of such sayings about me,” she added.

For the unversed, Sobhita Dhulipala’s last offering ‘The Night Manager’ starred Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. It was directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose. The second part of the show is set to premiere on June 30, 2023.