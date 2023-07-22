‘Was Told To Compromise’: Ratan Raajputh On Why She Declined South Film Offers!

Famous TV actress Ratan Raajputh enjoys a dedicated fan following despite being away from screens for a long time. She stays connected with her admirers through social media. The actress frequently shares vlogs on her YouTube channel and keeps her fans informed with her whereabouts. Recently, she got into a conversation with Pinkvilla. During her chat, Ratan recalled getting offers from South film industry and revealed why she turned them down.

Ratan on why she declined offers from South film industry

The actress shared that she used to get a lot of calls for South films industry from very good directors. They told her to gain weight because she was thin. They asked Ratan if she knew the norms of the South industry which everyone knows about. When she asked them to elaborate on the same, they said ‘It’s very common here to compromise. Director, producer, lead actor and maybe DOP.’ The actress clearly rejected their offers. She mentioned that we say all this happens in Bollywood only. But the reality is it happens in the South film industry also.

Ratan further disclosed that she hasn’t received a single call from the South industry where she has not been told to ‘compromise’. Sometimes they don’t mention DOP but lead actor, producer, and director these three are always there.

Ratan’s work

Ratan Raajputh stepped into acting with the TV show ‘Raavan’ in 2006. After that, she featured in ‘Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi’. The actress tasted fame by portraying the character of Laali in the hit daily soap ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’ in 2009. Besides this, she has appeared in TV shows like ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Santoshi Maa’, ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’, and many more. Ratan has been a part of reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and ‘Ratan Ka Rishta’.