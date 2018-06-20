Kareena Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable actresses in the industry. The actress has shown powerful performances in her movies, which always left people stunned. It’s been a decade for her in the b-town but with every new character she plays, it shows a new and different edge. Currently, the actress was busy celebrating as her movie Veerey Di Wedding did well at the box office.

Kareena, after the success of Verrey Di Wedding, went for a vacation to London with hubby Saif Ali Khan and cute little Taimur and returned on Monday. Pictures from the holiday showed that she was in a fully relaxed and chill mood. Taimur also enjoyed the vibes in London. But soon after she returned, she got back to work.

Bebo first started with the rehearsals for her dance performance at Miss India 2018 Finale and videos and pictures circulating on the internet show that she is working damn hard. Moreover, she is also sweating out to give a powerful performance just six hours before the show starts.

See rehearsal’s pictures and videos:

Dance rehearsals for #FeminaMissIndia A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan!!❤ (@kareena__bebo_) on Jun 18, 2018 at 4:50pm PDT

This stage performance meant a lot to her as she returned to the stage after a long gap of two years. So she wanted to make the performance memorable for her as well as for the audience.

In the Finale, the gorgeous beauty set the stage on fire with her performance. She was grooving and swirling on the beats of Bom Diggy, the famous comeback song of Honey Singh from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Kareena was Looking sexy AF in the black and golden outfit. Also, her performance has given wings to the Miss India Finale.

Check the video of Kareena dancing right here:

Isn’t this PERFORMANCE is her best performance in the last few years!

On the work Front, the actor has reportedly signed a film under a banner of Dharma production opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie will apparently revolve around the subject of surrogacy, it’s outcomes and acceptance in the society. The movie will go on floors next year in January. The untitled film will also see a young couple as parallel leads.

Kareena several times got trolled but slammed them back, as she has a point that ‘a mother can also work in the Bollywood industry and nobody has the right to stop her from doing that’. She has also mentioned that she will be doing one film at a time because she wants to spend some quality time with Taimur and make sure at least one parent is available for him. She also mentioned that she is proud of her choices and doesn’t mind even if it backfires.