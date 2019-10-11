Ways to Beat Caffeine Addiction And improve well being.

Share

Millions of people around the world depend on caffeine to just feel energetic especially in the wee hours of the morning. To overcome stress people feel delighted consuming a cup of coffee and there are instances where there is a high dependency on caffeine. How does caffeine affect the brain? Caffeine functions as a stimulant and causes a burst of alertness when consumed and it lasts for a few hours. With frequent consumption of coffee there is a chemical change in the brain and when a person has more and more caffeine, tolerance is built and over time it is hard to break the increased tolerance and there is a want for more caffeine and the individual experiences withdrawal symptoms.

When caffeine addiction sets in, people experience symptoms that is certainly uncomfortable and require attention. Watch out for these;

_ Withdrawal symptoms

_ Cardiac arrhythmia

_ Feeling of excitement and nervousness

_ Anxiety

_ Frequent urination

_ Insomnia

_ Restlessness

_ Upset stomach

_ Headache

_ Drowsiness

_ Depression

_ Vomiting

_ Irritability

According to experts, withdrawal symptoms commence 24hours after stopping caffeine. The initial symptoms experienced during the onset of withdrawal are fatigue and inability to stay focused. Many people would wonder about how caffeine causes an addiction. As soon as it is ingested, it is absorbed in the small intestine and gets dissolved in the bloodstream, making it both fat-and water- soluble. Caffeine can thus infiltrate into the blood-brain barrier and move into the brain. The chemical structure of caffeine is similar to adenosine, a natural molecule in the brain and this is a by-product of cellular processes. It can hence fit into the adenosine brain cell receptor and overtime adenosine fits neatly onto the receptors enabling individuals to feel extreme fatigue. With more caffeine molecules fitting neatly on adenosine receptors, there is more secretion of natural stimulant dopamine and the increased caffeine molecules results in adrenaline gland secreting adrenaline which is also a stimulant.

Health benefits of caffeine

Caffeine is consumed by millions across the globe and if taken in moderate amounts has health benefits. According to a study conducted at Johns Hopkins University caffeine has the power to enhance memory capacity with the ingestion of 200mg of a caffeine pill. A recent study has also shown that consumption of caffeine has reduced the risk of Parkinson’s disease. Regular consumption of coffee has shown a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Individuals who consume caffeine are at a lesser risk of developing a cataract. Caffeine is known to prevent skin cancer and reduce the risk of suffering from liver fibrosis, fatty liver, asthma and kidney stones. Based on a recent study, it is proven that caffeine is known to improve cardiac health. The rich sources of caffeine are sodas, energy drinks, tea and coffee, and these help in stimulating the central nervous system and helps to produce a burst of alertness. It is known that caffeine has its health benefits, but it is important to remember the normal drinking limit.

The normal limit of caffeine consumption

The normal caffeine intake per day considered to be safe is 400mg and this is equivalent to having 3 to 4 cups of coffee in a day, two energy drinks and 4 to 5 cups of black tea. However, the normal intake limit varies for pregnant woman and medical experts recommend an amount that is below 100mg which is, one to two cups a day. The reason being when caffeine moves through the placenta to the baby, the foetus is unable to metabolise caffeine in the way adults can. Too much caffeine ingested during pregnancy is likely to result in restricted foetal growth and even abortion. Some people can sustain the daily requirement of caffeine while others are unable to; this is probably due to the hectic lifestyle and the stress of managing duties at home and in the workplace. It is essential to enjoy caffeine in needed moderate amounts and it can be possible, to come down to drinking moderate amounts from overconsumption. It is also advised to consult with the doctor on the normal amount of drinking for those with health issues.

How would one reduce the number of coffee cups?

Especially for those who are highly dependent on caffeine? It is about making small changes at a time rather than doing something drastic initially. If you drink more than 4 cups of coffee, gradually consider reducing it to one cup less a day. This way it is unlikely for you to experience excessive withdrawal symptoms and it is possible for you to feel just as energetic as earlier. The other ways to get rid of excessive caffeine in the body is aiming to slowly replace caffeine with decaf tea or coffee. Write down the progress you have made in reducing caffeine intake to the normal amount.

Every time you feel you are exceeding a limit, remind yourself of the reason for setting the goal and you just want to feel good. Whenever you feel like heading to a cafe to sip on coffee, enjoy it, and if you feel you have overdone it, reduce the caffeine intake at home. While drinking caffeine, if you feel stressed, find a positive quote or listen to your favourite music. Remember to get into a regular exercise regime that helps in releasing endorphins, thereby helping you relax. Moderate caffeine intake has health benefits and overdoing it has side effects, for those who are addicted, it is important to know that it is possible to consume caffeine in a healthy way.

Do it gradually by reducing one drink from the previous until you consume the normal required amount. Get into the determination mode to quit drinking too much caffeine and overtime you will feel good about yourself. In between, you can binge on healthy snacks as well such as fruits mostly apple, papaya, watermelon, guava, and salads like cucumber and tomato. A good breakfast, like cereals, will keep you full and may help to prevent caffeine cravings. It is just healthy changes that will result in a productive and happy life. Happy coffee to you!

By Shivani Naghnoor