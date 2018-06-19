We all have that phase where you do not know where is your relationship heading, whether its heading anywhere or not. You mostly tend to take advice from your friends who confuse you even more as there are mixed advices. The signals that your partner gives are mixed. At times you feel he is ignoring you and not interested or at times you feel that they are more than interested. Here are few ways by which you can deal with uncertainty in a relationship:

Communicate with each other regularly:



Communication is the best way to remove uncertainty. Communicating what you feel will remove the doubts and misunderstandings between the couple. You can talk face to face or else use technological means as well to communicate your ideas.

Spend time together:



Spending time together is always the best thing. It gives you a better understanding of your partner. This allows you to know your partner more and cherish the time you have together. It increases compatibility between people.

Don’t hide your feelings be open about it:



If there is something which is bothering, you should always talk about it with your partner. This removes the misunderstanding. Tell them you love them; be open about what you feel this will allow you to be yourself in front of them.

Have fun outing together:



Have fun outings together, this will express your fun side. It will give you the time of your life with your loved one. Both of you will discover new fun sides of each other and can add a little adventure to your love life as well.

Keep faith on your relationship:



Difficulty comes in every relationship. Leaving the difficulty aside, you must always remember that you are together for a reason and the bond of love which is between you two. Don’t let any reason break you two away. Be together and keep faith in your relationship.