

By: Dr. Priya Kaul Spiritual Life Coach( Hope Creator)

“Give a man food and you feed him for one day. Teach a man how to get food and you feed him for a lifetime.” If experts are to be believed, the same rule applies in case of Spirituality as well. It is ok to receive spiritual healing from others in some cases, but it is suggested to become independent and develop the ability to heal yourself for several reasons. When we do healing on ourselves, though it may take longer to see results, since we are independent in overcoming the distress we can overcome it even if the distress returns. Here’s a simple guide related to spiritual healing techniques that will help you find your path to get rid of distress.

Healing chants/ Reciting Mantras

This practice involves using ‘Japa’, which means the repetition of a line or mantra for a specific number of times. Usually, this practice involves a string of beads, popularly known as a Mala, which has a set number of beads, tied closely and are used to keep count—one repetition per bead.

Salt water therapy

This therapy is the most common one and easy to implement. Whenever you feel low on energy and drained out, add ½ to 1 cup rock or sea salt to your bath buckets and take shower. This will remove negative energy from your aura and you will feel fresh and clean.

Reiki Healing

Emerged in Japan in 1800, Reiki is a form of alternative therapy which is commonly known as energy healing. In this process, a person places his hands lightly on or over specific areas of the body using different hand shapes, for between 2 and 5 minutes. The hands placed on a particular part of the body involves transfer of energy and that is what heals the damage or injury. Some of the most common techniques using in Reiki therapy are centering, clearing, beaming, extracting harmful energies, infusing, and smoothing and raking the aura.

Meditation

According to researchers, meditation involves deep breathing and concentration of mind at ease which helps decrease metabolism, lowers blood pressure, and improves heart rate, breathing, and brain waves. Tension and tightness ooze from muscles as the body receives a quiet message to relax.

Sound therapy

In this therapy, you use sound to treat physical and mental conditions. The most common practice is called Guided Meditation in which you meditate to voiced instruction and it helps control stress, decreased anxiety and depression, improved memory, reduced blood pressure, pain reduction, lower cholesterol, and decreased risk of heart disease and stroke.

Herbs and aroma

From Ashwagandha, Brahmi, Tulsi, Lemon Balm to Bhringraj, we are blessed with plethora of herbs that are helpful in treating stress and anxiety. It has been found that these herbs are rich in antioxidant properties and can help regular blood sugar, blood pressure and cam be used in daily diet to improve the body conditions.