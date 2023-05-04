‘We Keep…’: Sreenivas Bellamkonda Reacts On Rumors Of Dating Rashmika Mandanna

South Actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda is soon going to make his Bollywood debut in Chatrapathi. The talented actor is also in news because of dating rumors with Rashmika Mandanna. There have been many instances when the duo were spotted together. Sreenivas Bellamkonda has now finally addressed the dating rumors and has given clarification on it in a recent interview.

While speaking about Rashmika, the Chatrapathi actor said he and the GoodBye actress are from the same city Hyderabad and thus they are often spotted together. He also clarified that they regularly have to visit Mumbai for work commitments and thus they keep bumping into each other at Mumbai airport. Sreenivas Bellamkonda termed the dating rumors ‘Baseless’.

“I don’t know how it came about, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped into each other. We both are from Hyderabad, and we keep coming to Mumbai so it’s almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times but it’s hardly once or twice they (media) have seen us coming out of the airport,” Sreenivas said.





The Chatrapathi actor further praised Rashmika for bringing a lot of energy into the room whenever they are together. He called her an energetic and vibrant personality.

Has Rashmika Mandanna Broken-Up With Vijay Devarakonda?

The speculations about Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating generated when the duo were spotted together at airports and events a few times. There were also rumors that Rashmika Mandanna had broken up with Vijay Devarakonda and thus dating Sreenivas for healing her heart. However, neither Sreenivas Bellamkonda nor Rashmika Mandanna ever confirmed their relationship.

On the workfront, Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s first Bollywood film Chatrapathi is going to release on 12th May. VV Vinayak has directed the film and it is a remake of a Telugu film (2005) of the same name. Rashmika Mandanna will also be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ along with Ranbir Kapoor. It will be released in August 2023.