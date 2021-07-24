On the First Anniversary of the Movie “DIL Bechara” Sanjana Sanghi recalls their first meeting with Sushant Singh. Sanjana is an Indian actress, playing a supportive role in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey returns, Sanghi got the opportunity to play a lead role in Movie Dil Bechara released on 24 July’20. She was co-actor of very legendary actor Late Sushant Singh Rajput; it was the last movie of the late actor and debut movie of Sanjana. Due to the pandemic, makers decided to release it on OTT platforms.

The movie wasn’t the typical Bollywood launchpad for the actress, but it rolled out a platform for her to step on and show her acting skills from the beginning. On the first anniversary of the movie, Sanjana said she shares a unique bond with Sushant Singh, also express that how they bonded common interests almost immediately. She was shocked by Sushant’s sudden death and shares that both the actors planned about the ways to promote the film.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 20, 2020. As a tribute to Sushant, the makers decided to release the movie on Disney + Hotstar for free. In 24 hours, the movie was watched by 94 million viewers and it was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana said, “We met for the first time at Mukesh (Chhabra, director) sir’s office, where we did our script reading.

Within few minutes of the conversation, we realized that we both are nerds, are obsessed with everything academic, and lived for the love of food! When she was hailed in Delhi, he had studied there…further she said, He taught me to save my energy and made me realized how important it was to save energy when not required. He used to call it ‘rationing’ of the energy.”

We both were excited about the project through its making, discussed a list of colleges to promote, during the promotions, and wondered whether we would be able to revisit the theatre in Jamshedpur where we shot the film,” she added.

After the death of Sushant, Sanjana posted on Instagram, “whoever said time helps heal all wounds was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding: Of moments now will forever remain memories. Of laughs together that was but will never again be. Of questions that will remain unanswered. Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.

Then continued, “But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see. Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality – rid of all toxicity.”

Sanjana also has been seen in a music video “Mehendi wale Haath” with Guru Randhawa and will be seen in OM: The Battle along with Aditya Roy Kapur and in the direction of Kapil Verma.