Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to tie the knot tomorrow at an intimate ceremony in Shimla. The pre-wedding celebrations have begun at the Dilaik and Shukla household. The actress looks stunning in a floral dress with crop top jacket with Mehendi applied on her hands and foot. The bridal glow on her face is clearly visible. Check out the picture of Rubina posing with her mom:

Although their wedding is a close family affair, the couple is definitely planning a grand reception, to be held in Mumbai later. The grand bash will take place on June 28 at Kishore Kumar’s Bungalow, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai. Abhinav had revealed few months back that there is one tradition which he will surely not follow on his special day and that is mounting a ghodi during his baraat. Aksar 2 actor had told a section of media, “I am completely against it. I don’t want to trouble an animal, who can’t express pain or exhaustion, to mark my big day.”

Talking about her wedding preparations with HT, Rubina said, “I am feeling neither nervousness nor excitement, as the preparations for the wedding and my ongoing TV show shoot schedules have left me numb (laughs). Coordinating things is very difficult. I have hardly slept for four to five hours a day in the last one-and-a-half months. Abhinav and I have decided to exchange seven vows after the traditional wedding. I have written mine and I hope he has too. We have kept them secret from each other. Those vows are a new addition to our wedding and I can’t wait for that moment. Abhinav and I will surprise each other. We believe in Indian traditions and have always wanted the whole nine yards, including all the rituals and functions. I am not focusing on the buzz yet. I understand that as both of us are public figures, anything and everything we do is talked about. But we also try to keep our personal lives as low profile as possible.”