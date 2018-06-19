Aries

The Sun will be moving into the sector for family and home. This is a very important time for family and personal life. You will have real estate deals and plans for relocation. Some of you may try to clean your home and surroundings. Family meetings are also seen. This is an important time for your health and happiness as well. There will be a huge focus on your long term ventures as well. You may have team ventures. Social gatherings are also seen. You will work in long term projects.

Taurus

The Sun will enter the sector for short travels, short projects and communications. You will have a lot of open communications with your dear and near ones. Your siblings will have important information to share with you. New Projects with communication and technology is seen. Media and electronics related sectors are also active. You will try to start an own venture. Please try to be peaceful in communications. Mars is still triggering the sector for work and colleagues. At work, you have important projects. Your bosses can be very demanding.

Gemini

Money matters are very important and the importance of financial planning will be increasing in the coming days. You have to control your expenses. This is a time to find part time projects. You may even meet a financial consultant. Mars is moving through the sector for expansion. So, you may get opportunities to go for long trips. Projects with foreign collaborations can come up. You may go for spiritual retreats as well. This is a good time to plan for higher studies. You may even start writing something.

Cancer

You are looking for part time projects because you are going through a kind of financial crunch. This is time to control your expenses. You may have different financial plans. At the same time you may buy or get expensive objects. This is also a time for lending or borrowing. Your partnerships are also important. They can have some concerns. You will try to improve your health. New beginnings in personal and professional life are also seen.

Leo

Mars is moving through the sector for personal and professional relationships. There will be some changes in the existing relationships. This is also a time to strengthen your partnerships. New relationships may come, but they may take some time to get stabilized. New contracts and agreements are also seen. You may even think about new job offer. There are certain challenges regarding partnerships. Your health sector is also activated. This is a time to think about healing. You may feel like being alone and work for the future.

Virgo

Your long term relations are very important these days. New long term relations can come up. They can be from personal or professional domain. Your existing relationships are also very important. Please try to keep peace in these relationships. You may leave an old group. Mars is moving through the sector for health, work and colleagues. You will think about all kind of liabilities. This is a time to go an extra mile at work, so that you can be highly productive. You should not jump into any conclusions at work. There will be short projects as well.

Libra

The sector for career and bosses is highly active with a powerful Sun. You will have important discussions with bosses. During this phase, you have a huge desire to improve your work, so you can get slightly impatient as well. Your bosses can be very demanding too. They may give you additional work. Mars is triggering the creative sector. You will spend more time with children and likeminded people. This is a time to work in creative projects. Social gatherings are also seen. At the same time, you may have to go an extra mile in being happy in these projects.

Scorpio

You will try to plan for long distance travels. Plans for spiritual retreats also can come up. There will be a consistent attempt to get to know more spirituality. You Scorpios are generally very investigative, so, during this time, you will try to understand mystical sciences. You may have a different opinion about them as well. This is a time for higher studies. It can be career related training as well. You may even try to write and publish some of your works. Mars is moving through the family sector and you may have to solve some issues. Real estate deals can also come up.

Sagittarius

The Sun is triggering the sector for finances and partnerships. This is also the sector for emotional stress as well. You have to solve your emotional issues with expert advice; otherwise, you may have physical issues. This is just a temporary transit, so, you will be fine once when the transit moves out. This is a time for lending and borrowing as well. There is a huge focus on your finances, you want it to grow. So, you are in search of a part time project as well. There can be arguments with your partners, so please be patient. You will try to settle your financial disputes. One to one discussions regarding partnerships can come up.

Capricorn

The Sun is triggering the sector for love and marriage. You will try to bring a balance in your relationships. There will be more communications with your spouse or lover. You will see the real status of your relationships. This is a time to strengthen your partnerships. You are trying to get new contracts and deals. This is also the sector for opponents, so you will have to be very careful with your deals. You may try to get a new job as well. This is an important time for your finances. You will try to get a part time job to improve your finances.

Aquarius

Your health sector is highly activated with a powerful Sun. This is a time to improve health and you may have to take up a new health regime. At work you may have to take up new projects. Projects from communication, media and health sector can come up. Those who work with animals also will find new opportunities. Your work sector will become very competitive. Team discussions are also seen. You will make a plan to deal with your liabilities. Mars is moving through the sector for personal life and health. Since Mars is an aggressive planet, you may behave like an aggressive person during these days.

Pisces

The Sun will enter the sector for creativity, romance and speculative businesses. You will work with creative projects. Those who work with own ventures also will find this as a crucial opportunity. Singles will try to improve their love life. This is a time to meet with likeminded people and learn something from them. You may join new groups or start some team ventures. Social gatherings are also seen. Mars is triggering the sector for emotional stress. You may have to control your stress; otherwise, there can be some stress related issues. This is a time for healing and meditation as well. You may have minor health issues as well.