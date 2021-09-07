Bharti Singh an Indian actor, Host, and very talented comedian speaks about her weight loss journey. Bharti was brought up in Punjab and marks a big name in the Indian Television industry as a female comedian, she also works in Punjabi and Hindi films. Her cute chubby and bubbly looks have made way for a slimmer look. Bharti Singh’s transformation has been drawn a lot of praise and encouragement from the fans and viewers.



“Yes, I have come down from 91 to 76 kilos. Even I am surprised that I have lost so much weight, but I am equally happy because I feel healthy and fit. Abhi saans nahi chadhti aur halka halka feel hota hai. Meri diabetes aur asthma bhi control mein aa gaye hain, Says Bharti Singh. She lost almost 15 Kgs in a year. I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm (laughs!). My body doesn’t accept dinner any later than 7 pm. Maine 30-32 saal bahut khaana khaaya hai aur uske baad ek saal apni body ko time diya toh body ne sab accept kiya.” She added…

She continues, Aap hain toh family hai aur kaam hai. Agar aap khud se pyaar nahi karenge toh koi aapse pyaar nahi karega. Bada achha lagta hai apne aap ko pyaar karna aur screen par dekhna. My body has transformed. Today, when I look at myself, mera muh itna patla lagta hai aur khud itni patli lagti hoon. Though I have hit a plateau, I am proud of myself.” “I have become a good girl now. Lockdown taught us a lot of things, loving yourself and the importance of the family.



She shares, “When I was overweight, people called me cute. Ab seedha toh koi moti toh bol nahi sakte toh cover-up karne ke liye cute aur bubbly bol dete the. Also, even before others could call me fat, I decided to make fun of my weight. I would call myself haathi and gende ka bachcha, which everyone found funny. Ab saare kehte hain ki kitni patli ho gayi hai tu! However, they continue to call me cute even after I have lost weight. I guess that’s because people never found me hot nor do I want that tag. I like being cute.” She says despite losing weight people continue to call her cute.

The comedienne, currently seen in Dance Deewane 3 and The Kapil Sharma show, says that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, is also loving her new avatar. Usko mere gaal, double chin, pet ka thulthulapan kheechne nahi mil raha hai na toh kabhi kabhi chidh jaata hai.” she added.

She also asked about family planning. “Absolutely. Haarsh and I are planning a baby. When that happens, I will be the first one to announce it. She replied. Log mujhe itna pyaar karte hain and I am sure that they will love me and care for me, even more, when I get pregnant. I just wish to keep working and performing on stage through my pregnancy. Isse main bhi, Haarsh bhi aur hamaara bachcha bhi khush rahenge,” she concludes.