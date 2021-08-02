WELCOME THE UNDIE FREE WORLD: Truths about Underwear

No one likes getting an infection down there — it can be itchy, debilitating, and downright annoying. Turns out, if you stop wearing underwear, you may reduce your chances of developing a urinary tract or yeast infection, especially for those of you who suffer regular bouts of vaginal infections. According to medical experts panties “can trap excess moisture and microbes.” And that can create a moist environment where Candida, a fungus that causes yeast infections. This can happen while you’re sleeping or at the gym, especially if you’re wearing non-breathable panties.

Panties may even cause a UTI, because the material may help “the spread of bacteria from the rectum to the tract,” and this is especially true when it comes to thongs. While there isn’t hard evidence that directly links wearing no underwear to fewer yeast infections, experts say it’s not a bad idea going commando as an added precaution. While ditching your underwear right before bedtime isn’t a hard and fast rule, the practice could help give a cool break, especially if you wear underwear during the day. Simply put, your vagina needs fresh air sometimes. An expert says, “I believe the vulva area should be exposed to the air, just like any other area of your body”.

This nightly ritual could be especially helpful for women who are susceptible to vaginal infections. “You really should sleep without underwear if you’re prone to vaginal issues” a gynecologists’ was advising. As mentioned before, underwear can trap moisture and that type of wet environment is where bacteria grows and causes yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis. “Allowing that area to get some air helps to keep it dry and clean,” she said. So if you’ve been wearing cute lace undies all day, it may be a good idea to stop wearing underwear at night for a happy vagina.

Whether you feel gross about the idea of going commando or you’re all for freeing your lady bits, it may not be a bad idea to stop wearing underwear completely, or at least occasionally, if you’re experiencing irritation or chafing down there. “With underwear that’s too tight, irritation and chafing of the vaginal area can occur due to the friction generated,” It’s true that going panty-free may help prevent chafing and irritation down there, however, that’s also dependent on what pants you’re wearing. “If you’re wearing loose-fitting pajamas or something comfortable, not wearing underwear should be fine and allow your private parts to breathe,” But if you’re wearing tight pants like jeans sans underwear, according to an expert, one may be exposing to more irritation as the tough fabric can rub against and put pressure on your vulva especially since you don’t have an extra barrier like underwear to protect you. So the experts suggest go undie free!