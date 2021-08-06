Well Played Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Shah Rukh Khan Shows Pride; Know More

Recently, in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team failed to make history by inches in the bronze play-off with a hard fight against Britain. Though they got defeated, every Indian feels proud to see them play proactively, giving their best on the field. Everyone included Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who did not miss an opportunity to show respect and pride to the Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

Shah Rukh Khan took this moment to Twitter, and wrote, “Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory.” – The actor expressed that how well played, nevertheless getting defeated by few inches.

Alongside, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Women’s Hockey Team with grace, and said, “We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India, where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it.”

Earlier, when the Indian Women’s Hockey Team made it to the semi-finals with impeccable performance, Shah Rukh Khan reacted steadily with wit and lots of humor. That time, he tweeted, “Haan Haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back… for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.” – Through the speech, he harked back to his role in the film ‘Chak De! India’ as a tough and dedicated hockey coach, encouraging the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to bring a gold medal.

Getting back to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, however, ended their journey with a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching bronze, making a 5-4 win over the team of Germany.