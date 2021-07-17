‘What An Inspiring Movie’, Rhea Chakraborty On Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan

Rhea Chakraborty has shared her review of Farhan Akhtar’s recent release Toofaan. The actor, who is a close friend of Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of the sport-themed film and shared her verdict. Toofaan skipped the cinema halls and premiered directly on Amazon Prime on Friday. The film revolves around a street-goon-turned boxing champion. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.



Tagging Farhan Akhtar and Toofaan producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty said, “Todun take” before she added, “What an inspiring movie.” She added a folded hands emoji along with her statement. Toofan has received reactions from other celebrities too, including Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh, who starred Farhan’s Don and Don 2, took to Twitter and gave the movie a positive review. “Wish my friends @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra the best for their labor of love. I had the privilege to see it a few days back. Extremely fine performances by @SirPareshRawal (wow!) @mohanagashe @mrunal0801 @hussainthelal My review: we should all try & make more films like Toofaan,” Shah Rukh wrote.





Meanwhile, Toofaan has received mixed reactions from critics. The Hindustan Times review reads, “Toofaan is the kind of film you would make after someone forces you to sit through a hundred popular Hindi films, and asks you to crunch them up and regurgitate the result. It does not seem like a passion project, but a film school assignment.”





Rhea, meanwhile, has been trying to put her life back together in the last few months and has been active on social media. The actor had stepped away from the platform after the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was accused of abetment of suicide and money laundering by the late actor’s family. During the investigations, conducted by ED, CBI, and NCB, Shibani had been showing her support to Rhea through social media platforms. In September, she had posted and then deleted a post in which she defended Rhea.