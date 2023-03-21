‘What Are You’: Ratna Pathak Shah Slams Actors Who Depend On Their Assistants Even For A Cup Of Coffee!

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah is starring in the new web series “Happy families conditions Apply” playing Hemlata Ben, a Gujarati housewife who has sarcastic remarks in every situation. And in real life, the actor is known for speaking her mind.

In a recent interview, the actor addressed those actors who don’t even ask for coffee on board and leave everything to their assistants. She looked upset as she talked about her experience of seeing something like this on an airplane.

Ratna pathak Slams The Actors depends on Assistant for small work

“On the plane, I see that the actors donn’t even ask for a cup of coffee. The assistant brings the coffee, the assistant opens the cup, the actor takes a sip and returns it to the assistant.What are you? Are you a three months child…? Is Tarah ka dependence. Kuch aur to socho mere bhai aur behen. Life is something more than this. I find this so dangerous.” she said in an interview with Film Companion. She added, “I’ve seen good actors are affected by this entourage business.”

Netizens React On Ratna Pathak statement about Actors dependency on assistant

Singer Benny Dayal said of the video, “She’s so beautiful.I promise to carry my bag and not let anyone carry it. By the grace of God, I can carry it myself as long as I am healthy and have no fever. Or something like that.” One person claimed to have seen Ratna on the plane and said, “I was sitting next to her on the plane, back to her row. I saw her. She’s very humble and respectful when talking to airlines staff.so grounded and no fuss.”

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Menon Desai (@missusdesai)

One fan wrote, “It’s unfortunate to see that even class B actresses have a few assistants and some with pallu and are low wage exploitative workers.” However, in a commentcomment one user said, “Unfortunately, she don’t know anything about the VIP treatment. Judgments are redundant. There are people who deserve this attitude. What’s your problem?”